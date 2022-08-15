OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man alleged to have molested a child

Monte Edward Anderson (MCSO photo)

Monte Edward Anderson (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 15, 2022 2:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – A 51-year-old Kingman man is in the Mohave County jail on charges of child molestation and indecent exposure, which are both felony offenses.

Monte Edward Anderson, 51, is accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, Aug. 13 Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a possible sex offense. During the course of the investigation, detectives interviewed both Anderson and the victim. Those interviews led to Anderson’s arrest, according to the news release.

The investigation continues, MCSO said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State