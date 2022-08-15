OFFERS
Search and Rescue citing community members for repeated water rescues

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue rescued multiple drivers who became stuck after attempting to cross flooded washes. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue photo)

Originally Published: August 15, 2022 2:59 p.m.

KINGMAN — After a weekend of heavy storms, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue rescued multiple individuals stuck in flood water.

MCSOSR also asked community members in multiple Facebook posts to not drive into washes, especially when they are marked with road closure signs. Multiple individuals have been cited, and MCSOSR said they will continue to cite people.

“Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Your vehicle is not special and the force of the water does not care,” MCSOSR wrote on Facebook.

On Friday, Aug. 12, MCSOSR along with Golden Valley Fire, Arizona Department of Public Safety Western Air Rescue helped a stranded 75-year-old man. The man drove his jeep into a wash on Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley. A helicopter was used to rescue him.

On Sunday, Aug. 14 a 64-year-old man was stranded along Shinarump Drive at Agate Road in Golden Valley. The man attempted to pass water in his two-door Saturn, past a “road closed” sign. The Sunday rescue was the third rescue in that location in three weeks.

Also on Sunday, Aug. 14, MCSOSR along with GVF reduced a Cadillac sedan with a 37-year-old female occupant and a 15-year-old male occupant in the Sacramento Wash near mile post 40 on Oatman Road in Golden Valley. At the same time, a French couple in a rented Chevy Colorado truck also got stuck when attempting to pass the wash. Both vehicles went past the “road closed” signs and barricades, according to MCSOSR’s Facebook.

On Monday, Aug. 15 MCSOSR rescued a 58-year-old man in a Chevy Silverado truck when he tried to drive through the Sacramento Wash near mile post 40 on Oatman Road in Golden Valley. The man went past the “road closed” sign, according to MCSOSR. This was the third vehicle rescued in the Sacramento Wash in less than 24 hours.

All three individuals who went past the road closure signs and into the Sacramento Wash were cited, MCSOSR said. All areas in which motorist were stranded also had signs warning individuals not to cross when flooded.

To see the video from Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue click here.

