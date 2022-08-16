OFFERS
2 dead in wrong-way crash on I-40

BRANDON MESSICK, For the Miner
Originally Published: August 16, 2022 5:25 p.m.

YUCCA – Sunday’s fatal accident on Interstate 40 involved a Lake Havasu City resident, according to the Department of Public Safety. Two drivers were killed late Saturday night after a head-on collision in the area of Yucca.

The accident was reported at about 9 p.m. Saturday, when Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Anthony Dominguez, of Lake Havasu City, drove his Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on I-40, while traveling in the westbound lane.

The truck collided with a white Chevrolet SUV, operated by 38-year-old Yucca resident Nicolas Perkins, in an accident that ultimately killed both drivers.

Each vehicle carried only one occupant, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency first responders.

The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed from 9 p.m. to 2:18 a.m. Sunday, as a result of the accident.

