Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 17
City of Kingman to launch new customer payment portal

The City of Kingman will launch a new customer payment portal in mid-September. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 4:34 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 16, 2022 5:31 PM

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will launch a new customer payment portal in mid-September for utility billing and other payment customers.

The new payment portal will accept the current payment methods, as well as a more diverse array like Google and Apple Pay, Venmo and PayPal.

According to a City of Kingman press release, it will also allow customers to make one-time payments and set up text or email reminders for their bill, including a pay-by-text option.

Existing accounts will not roll over to the new system, so customers who use a recurring credit/debit card payment method will need to re-register in the new portal. Customers will start to be notified of the upcoming changes through email and mail.

“We are currently undergoing a lot of testing with the new vendor to ensure a successful launch next month,” said City of Kingman Financial Services Director Tina Moline. “As soon as we launch, utility billing customers who have an existing payment portal account will get an email letting them know that the new payment portal is ‘live,’ and that they need to re-register to set up a recurring credit/debit card payment.”

As soon as the city launches the new payment portal, the City of Kingman Customer Service team will help customers with the transition. According to the city, the new portal is easier to use than the current, and much more intuitive for customers.

A list of FAQs is currently located on the city’s website: https://bit.ly/3CaZZmD.

