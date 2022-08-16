OFFERS
London Bridge Days parade set for Oct. 29

The London Bridge Days Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 in Lake Havasu City. The bridge is pictured. (Photo by Marine 69-71, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3Ifphku)

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 5:27 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Days Parade Committee has announced details for the 51st annual London Bridge Days Parade.

The parade will be Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. on McCulloch Boulevard. This year’s parade theme is "Life is Better at the Lake.”

The organization committee says parade entries will be judged on a creative interpretation of the theme, and how they incorporate a celebration of Lake Havasu City, the lake and beach life.

To register your float or to enter, visit the committee's website at https://londonbridgedays.com/parade/.

For more information, call Joe Tobin at 928-486-6884.

