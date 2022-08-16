OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 16
Obituary | Steven Jerome Tucker

Steven Jerome Tucker

Steven Jerome Tucker

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 12:23 p.m.

Steven Jerome Tucker passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022 at the age of 64, after his truck was tragically washed away in a flood.

He was born to Jerome and Delores on Sept. 3, 1957. When Steven was 10, he had pet pigeons and a chicken and immediately became fond of having pets. He has had dogs or cats with him his entire life.

Steven graduated from Neiva Vista High School in 1975. Some of Steven’s favorite activities were cooking, family and working on his cars and equipment.

We are devastated by this loss and will feel the absence of Steven forever. Though Steven had an angry side, he really was the kindest and most loving soul and most of the time a joy to be around. He will be forever loved and missed.

Steven will always be remembered by his mother Delores, his brothers Daniel and Michael, and his sister Linda.

