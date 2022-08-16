OFFERS
Small plane plunges into Lake Powell at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2

A small plane crashed into Lake Powell killing two and injuring five. (Photo by W. Bulach, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2Qx78Vg)

A small plane crashed into Lake Powell killing two and injuring five. (Photo by W. Bulach, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2Qx78Vg)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 16, 2022 12:08 p.m.

PAGE – A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday.

The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park near the small Arizona city of Page, Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a statement.

The plane had seven people aboard and reportedly was submerged in the lake after the crash.

Three of the injured people suffered serious injuries and two had minor injuries, the FAA statement said.

National Transportation Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash, according to the FAA.

The people who died and injured were not immediately identified on Monday.

