South Cove launch open, fishing not so hot

Recently I received notice that the National Park Service had completed some work on the Pearce Ferry Road. The road down to South Cove had been repaired after some flood damage and had been graded. NPS also put down some new aggregate to improve the launching of watercraft.

With that information, I decided last weekend to spend four days up there to check out the launch area at South Cove Point and do some fishing.

I’m glad I did.

Right now, the launch at South Cove Point is perfect! Boats of almost every size are able to launch and be recovered without difficulty.

My first trip was on Thursday afternoon with my friend Ralph Wood of Kingman. We launched my Skeeter bass boat with no problems. The fishing, however, was tough, and Ralph and I both caught just 5 fish. The highlight of the afternoon was when Ralph caught his personal best smallmouth and a nice size channel cat on a shallow running crankbait.

On Friday afternoon I took out Kingman resident Becky Foster, who I persuaded to buy a fishing license. Becky has not been fishing since she was very young, and had never been on Lake Mead out of South Cove. I assured her that she was gonna catch some fish.

The launching was easy, and we went into Virgin Canyon again to try for bass or stripers. We saw a couple of boils but couldn’t get in close to them.

Despite changing lures on Becky’s pole several times, she never got a bite! I caught six bass.

I felt bad for Becky and promised her that if she would go on another trip, she would catch fish!

Thinking that maybe the bite would be better in the morning, I decided that I would go out one more time early on Sunday morning.

I put out a text looking for a fishing partner and much to my surprise, Becky responded, saying she would go out again.

Now the pressure was on as she had to leave Kingman at 4 a.m. to get to the lake early.

Everything went well at the launch site until I noticed that there was a lot of water in the boat. Oops forgot to put the plug in! Been a while since I’ve done that. I jumped into the lake with the plug in hand and found it was kind of deep. I had to go under to put the plug in.

By now I had the bilge pump on, but there was so much water inside the boat that I couldn’t get the boat on plane.

So, we had to idle around until enough water was pumped out of the boat.

Then off we went.

I had put on a chrome lipless crankbait on Becky’s pole as I have caught a lot of fish on that lure. It was a can’t-miss bait, or so I thought.

I was using my tried-and-true 00B tube bait on a ¼ ounce minnow head jig that has an exposed hook. I do get hung up a lot and do lose a few lures, but I almost always catch bass on that setup.

It was slow at the start, but I was picking up a few smallmouth as we moved around. Becky in the meantime was wearing out that crankbait, but had nothing to show for it. So, I changed baits on her pole, putting on a white chatterbait, another good lure for catching bass and stripers on at Lake Mead.

We moved around to different areas and while I caught a few more fish, Becky had nothing to show for her efforts. She threw that bait so many times, the skirt came off the lure.

So, time to change the lure. This time I put on a ½ ounce white skirted spinnerbait on her line. “You’ll get one with that,” I told her.

But the fish refused to cooperate, and by the time we quit fishing at 10 a.m. she had not one fish! In the meantime, I had put 10 bass in the boat – eight smallmouth and two largemouth. All were small, but none-the-less fun to catch. I lost another five before I could get them in the boat.

Becky didn’t seem terribly disappointed as she was able to get some awesome photos, but I think she has little faith in my ability to put her on fish.

I figured out what I need to do. IF she ever goes again, I’ll rig up her rod with a weedless 00B tube. I guarantee she will catch a fish! LOL