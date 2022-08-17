OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 17
Man found dead at Topock Marina

Originally Published: August 17, 2022 9:55 a.m.

TOPOCK - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man at the Topock Marina.

MCSO received a call at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 that a male subject was found face down in the water by his friends. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed the trio had gone to the marina to fish, and the male and female friend left for a short time.

Upon returning, the two located the male subject in the water and the male friend jumped in to retrieve him. When the deputy arrived, the male friend was observed in the water attempting to get the deceased onto land, but had received a shoulder injury in the process.

Deputies assisted in removing the subject from the water and began CPR. Medics from Golden Shores Fire Department arrived and took over life-saving attempts, but were unable to revive the man.

Due to the location, San Bernardino County Fire Department assisted in transporting the body to a nearby launch ramp to convey the body to the Mohave County Medical Examiner. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death. The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

