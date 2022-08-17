Master Gardeners to hold soil workshop Saturday, Aug. 20

KINGMAN – Mohave County Master Gardeners will hold a free soil workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Mohave County Library Kingman branch at 3269 Bank St. in Kingman.

The workshop is for people who want to learn about the soil in their gardens, learn how to amend and fertilize their gardens for better results, and composting, according to a news release from the Arizona Cooperative Extension Mohave County.

Attendees are encourage to bring a soil sample from their gardens for review.

Dig down 8-12 inches into your garden and fill a jar half full with soil. Add water leaving about one inch for air at the top, shake well, and leave undisturbed for at least 24 hours.