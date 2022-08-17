Police seek help locating missing Kingman woman

KINGMAN — The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 71-year-old Kingman woman, Brenda Marshall.



Marshall is described as a white female, 5’10” in height, with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing. She left the Kingman area on Aug. 10 from the 1000 block of Gordon Drive, according to a KPD press release.

Marshall is possibly in the Phoenix area with her daughter. She owns a white 2013 Nissan Juke with Arizona license plate CPX1776 and it was seen in the area of 7th Avenue and Southern Avenue in Phoenix on Aug. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingman Police at 928-753-2191. You can also report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com, or report anonymously by calling Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.