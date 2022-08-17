OFFERS
Rain in the forecast for Kingman area

There’s a chance of thunderstorms or showers in the Kingman area every day through at least Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 17, 2022 9:53 a.m.

KINGMAN - The height of the monsoon season, which officially ends on Sept. 30, is at its end, but the monsoon weather pattern continues.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, there is a chance of thunderstorms and showers in Kingman every day through at least Tuesday, Aug. 23. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s through Friday, before falling into the high 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s, before chilling slightly into the high 60s by Friday.

The last measurable rainfall at the NWS weather recording station at Kingman Airport was .48 inches in the 24-hour period ending at 4:51 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. The NWS says 4.50 inches of rain has fallen at the airport this calendar year.

