Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 19
Counterfeit pill arrest made near Kingman

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested a Phoenix man who was found to be in possession of 6,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. The illegal drugs are pictured. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 18, 2022 12:06 p.m.

Carlos Humberto Garcia (MCSO photo)

KINGMAN — Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team identified 6,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at around 11:45 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle as part of an investigation for a traffic offense on Highway 93 near mile post 94. According to a Kingman Police Department press release, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Carlos Humberto Garcia, 29, of Phoenix.

During the traffic stop consent was granted to search the vehicle and approximately 6,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl were located hidden inside the vehicle. The street value of the counterfeit pills is approximately $60,000.

MAGNET requested the assistance of the ADPSDP K9 unit with an ongoing investigation into fentanyl sales in Mohave County.

MAGNET detectives conducted interviews with Garcia who allegedly admitted to fentanyl pill sales in the Laughlin, Nevada area. Garcia was transported and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale, both felonies.

