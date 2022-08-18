Friday night lights to shine tonight in Kingman

KINGMAN – The high school football season kicks off today with two of the three city high schools in action.

Kingman will host Odyssey Institute in a matchup of 3A schools at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Kingman High School at 4182 N. Bank St.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 3-7 season, with two of the wins coming at home. Trent Graff is the new head coach for Kingman.

Odyssey Institute was 1-9 last year.

A new head coach – Sean Windecker – will also lead the 2A Kingman Academy Tigers onto the field when they open their season on the road on Friday at Mountainside High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Kingman Academy is looking to improve on a 2-8 campaign last season.

Mountainside was 0-6 last year.

Lee Williams, which competes in Class 4A and made the state playoffs last season, will play its opener at home against Lake Havasu High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.