Juice It Up shop to open in Kingman

KINGMAN – Juice It Up, which seels smoothies, bowls and juices, has announced it will expand into Kingman.

The Kingman store will be owned and operated by first-time Juice It Up! franchisee Jaspal Sindhu and will open as part of a new travel center in the fall of 2023.

The other store will be located in Ehrenberg.

“We are extremely proud to introduce our delicious and healthy smoothies, bowls and juices to Arizonans by way of Ehrenberg and Kingman – two ideal communities to kickstart our growth in this historic and welcoming state,” said Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Business Development.

He said the new stores will introduce the brand to many new faces, including locals and traveling motorists.