OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Juice It Up shop to open in Kingman

A Juice it Up store will open in Kingman this fall offering a variety of products. (Courtesy photo)

A Juice it Up store will open in Kingman this fall offering a variety of products. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 18, 2022 5:17 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 18, 2022 5:30 PM

KINGMAN – Juice It Up, which seels smoothies, bowls and juices, has announced it will expand into Kingman.

The Kingman store will be owned and operated by first-time Juice It Up! franchisee Jaspal Sindhu and will open as part of a new travel center in the fall of 2023.

The other store will be located in Ehrenberg.

“We are extremely proud to introduce our delicious and healthy smoothies, bowls and juices to Arizonans by way of Ehrenberg and Kingman – two ideal communities to kickstart our growth in this historic and welcoming state,” said Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Business Development.

He said the new stores will introduce the brand to many new faces, including locals and traveling motorists.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State