OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner August 19 Adoption Spotlight: Miracle and William

Get to know Miracle and William at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/miracle-and-william# and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Miracle and William at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/miracle-and-william# and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: August 18, 2022 10:15 a.m.

Miracle and William are vibrant and full of personality. Friendly and sociable Miracle enjoys jumping rope, dancing, swimming and arts and crafts. William, who is kind-hearted and loving, excels in math, science, drawing and basketball. The two share a strong sibling bond and hope to have a family pet one day. Get to know Miracle, William and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

August 2022: 41 children available for adoption in Arizona
Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State