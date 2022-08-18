Kingman Miner August 19 Adoption Spotlight: Miracle and William
Miracle and William are vibrant and full of personality. Friendly and sociable Miracle enjoys jumping rope, dancing, swimming and arts and crafts. William, who is kind-hearted and loving, excels in math, science, drawing and basketball. The two share a strong sibling bond and hope to have a family pet one day. Get to know Miracle, William and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
August 2022: 41 children available for adoption in Arizona
