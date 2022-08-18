OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman woman found, daughter is a person of interest

Gabrielle Axon (KPD photo)

Originally Published: August 18, 2022 12:12 p.m.

KINGMAN - Missing Kingman woman Brenda Marshall was located in the Phoenix area on Aug. 17.

The daughter was believed to have been with Brenda Marshall is Gabrielle Axon, 50, a white female 5’7” tall and weighing 165 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Axon is a person of interest in the investigation.

Marshall left the Kingman area on Aug. 10 from the 1000 block of Gordon Drive, according to a KPD press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingman Police at 928-753-2191. You can also report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com, or report anonymously by calling Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

