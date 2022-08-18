OFFERS
Mohave Community College Fire Science Academy taking applications

Mohave Community College is accepting applications for its 2023 Fire Science Academy that begins in January. (MCC courtesy photo)

Mohave Community College is accepting applications for its 2023 Fire Science Academy that begins in January. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 18, 2022 5:20 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 18, 2022 5:30 PM

KINGMAN – Firefighters are first responders valuable to all communities around the world, including Mohave County.

Men and women who want to become a firefighter can start at Mohave Community College by filling out the Fire Science Academy application. According to an MCC press release, Fire Academy is a 272-hour course providing recruits training in basic firefighting concepts including fire behavior, rescue procedures, command and control, fire suppression, hazardous materials and firefighter safety.

The 16-week academy begins in January 2023. Recruits who successfully complete the academy will receive 12 college credits, earning them the following certificates: AZ State FF 1 & 2, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, Wildland S-130, 190 and ICS 100, 200, 700, 800.

The academy will also establish the foundation for an Associate of Science Degree in Fire Science.

The course is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and all day on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program has a strict attendance policy and students are only allowed 24 hours of excused absences during the course of the program.

Applications and more information are available online at www.Mohave.edu/Fire or by contacting Linda at lkahokuolani@mohave.edu

All applications must be received by no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022.

