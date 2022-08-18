OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 19
Tourist commits suicide at Grand Canyon West

Originally Published: August 18, 2022 5:22 p.m.

PEACH SPRINGS – A tourist took his own life and plunged to his death at Grand Canyon West, home of the Skywalk, the morning of Monday, Aug. 15. The attraction closed and remained closed for the rest of the day.

“The Hualapai Tribe is devastated by the tragedy that occurred here today, as we consider the canyon a place of sacred beauty and healing. We join with the friends and family of this individual as they begin to mourn, and offer thoughts of peace and healing,” Melissa Havatone, interim CEO for the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and an Hualapai Tribe member, said in a news release.

Officials at Grand Canyon West said the Grand Canyon West team places safety at the highest priority for visiting guests. The team is fully cooperating with authorities on investigations and recovery missions.

If you're thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

