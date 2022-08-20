Briefs: Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud

TUCSON – A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme, according to authorities in Arizona.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Ighorhiohwunu was previously convicted by a federal jury of conspiring to launder more than $1.3 million in proceeds obtained from victims of the internet fraud.

As part of his sentence, Ighorhiohwunu was fined $25,000 and ordered to pay full restitution.

Prosecutors said that between July 2019 and May 2020, Ighorhiohwunu participated in a scheme where conspirators with connections to Nigeria used fictitious or assumed online identities to meet victims in the U.S. and get money from them.

The FBI investigated the case that was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson.

Tucson nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID lockout lawsuit

TUCSON – The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Thursday that a jury in Pima County Superior Court sided with Congress Street Clubs, the owners of Zen Rock nightclub.

On Aug. 5, they awarded the owners over $1 million to cover the value of the terms left on the lease and over $500,000 for the cost of renovations and equipment.

An attorney for the landlord declined to comment to the newspaper on the decision or a possible appeal.

In the lawsuit, the owners say they closed in March 2020 per Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order forcing bars and restaurants to shut down. They could not reopen for several months because of social distance restrictions, staff with COVID-19 and then another shutdown in June 2020.

Adam Peterson, an attorney for Congress Street Clubs, said they were not obligated to pay rent during that time under a “force majeure” clause in their lease. That clause relieves tenants hampered by acts out of their control such as governmental restrictions.

The landlord had argued the clause was too vague. By July 2020, the landlord locked the club owners out and seized $150,000 worth of equipment.

38 years in prison for Mexican man in fatal Arizona robbery

PHOENIX – A Mexican man was sentenced to 38 years in prison for killing an Arizona convenience store clerk during a 2015 robbery that was cited by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans in complaints about immigrants who commit crimes while in the U.S. illegally.

Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty against Apolinar Altamirano in the attack on Grant Ronnebeck, the 21-year-old clerk who was fatally shot over a pack of cigarettes at the store in Mesa. But a court later ruled prosecutors couldn’t pursue his execution because Altamirano is intellectually disabled.

At sentencing Friday, Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky described the killing as cold-blooded.

“I frankly think you should probably never get out of prison, but I will follow the plea that was brokered between the state and the defense,” the judge said, referring to Altamirano’s earlier guilty pleas to murder, robbery and other charges.

Authorities said Altamirano killed Ronneback after the store clerk insisted Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes before he could have them. They also said Altamirano then stepped over Ronnebeck to get several packs of cigarettes before leaving the store.

After killing Ronneback, police say Altamirano led officers on a high-speed chase before his arrest, and a handgun and unopened pack of cigarettes were later found in his vehicle.

Ronnebeck’s family members expressed their grief over his death, describing him as a big-hearted person whose life was taken away unfairly.

“There is no reason for what he did,” Steve Ronnebeck, Grant’s father, said of Altamirano. “There is no justification for what he did.”

The killing was cited by Trump at a rally during his 2016 campaign. In his first week as president, Trump created an office to serve the victims of immigrant crime and their relatives.

While studies suggest immigrants are less likely to commit crime than people born in the U.S., Trump relentlessly sought to establish a link and portrayed Mexicans in the country illegally as violent criminals. The Biden administration closed the Trump-era office in 2021, replacing it with what it said was a more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system.

Altamirano, a citizen of Mexico who has lived in the U.S. without authorization for about 20 years, had been deported and returned to the U.S. in the past.

Federal immigration officials had said Altamirano, who was sentenced to probation in 2013 after pleading guilty to a charge of facilitation to commit burglary, was awaiting deportation hearings at the time of Ronnebeck’s shooting death.

Emily Wolkowicz, one of Altamirano’s lawyers, said her client suffered neglect and abuse as a child that affected his cognitive reasoning abilities and was unable to function alone as an adult without the help of his wife. When his wife died, he fell into depression and made bad choices.

In a letter read aloud in court, Altamirano said he was sorry for ruining the lives of Ronnebeck’s family and Altamirano’s own children. Altamirano said he wished he would have been stronger after the death of his wife, whom he had been dependent upon since he was 15.

“I did not mean to kill. I was going through so much. I am not that kind of person,” Altamirano said. “This is from my heart. I care for people.”

He was given credit for the 7 ½ years he spent in jail awaiting trial in Ronnebeck’s killing.