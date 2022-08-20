The City of Kingman issued nine building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 18

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 18:

– TR Orr Inc: 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; n/a; $1,205.52

– Walker Service Electric, Inc: 3846 N. Rainbow Drive, Kingman; electric; n/a

– Havasu Solar: 2875 Melody St. N., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 4141 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Ourworldenergy: 3741 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 1745 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Benjamin Franklin Plumbing: 890 Gordon Drive, Kingman; gas; $229.76

– N/A: 2525 Georgia Ave., Kingman; gas; $38.78

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2124 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $8,053.02

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Aug. 19:

– Amerifirst Financial INC.: 2404 N. Stockton Hill Road, F, Kingman; mortgage company

– A New Shade of Beauty PLLC: 712 Beale St., Kingman; medical equipment

– Gadabout Places, LLC: 1880 Lucille Ave., 1, Kingman; beauty shop

– Mohave Lavish Cleaning: 902 Harrod Way, Kingman; cleaning services

– Divinely Beautiful Hair and Skin: 3985 Diamond Drive; beauty shop

– RLAEA: 2235 Darren Drive, Kingman; consultant

– I Know A Handyman LLC: 2944 Rainbow St. Kingman; handyman- home garden

– Knott Silvercasting: 2521 Crozier Ave., Kingman; arts

– The Gun Shop Inc: 4938 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gun shop

– Don’t Blink Photography Studio: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, B, Kingman; photography studio

– Professional Staffing and Transport Serv: 3204 Kiersten Lane, Kingman; transport service

– JEM Landscaping: 1736 Motor Ave., Kingman; landscaping/lawn care

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Friday, Aug. 12:

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: Lake Havasu City; new gas line & meter

– Cavalier Construction Company: Kingman; GFI & tub replacement

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3012 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; new gas line & meter

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3047 Williams Drive, Lake Havasu City; new gas line & meter

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Yucca; HVAC replacement 3 ton

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 3215 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; HVAC replacement 3 ton

– Wojenski, Peter: Kingman; gas line repair

– A & B Propane: Lake Havasu City; underground propane tank

– A & B Propane: Lake Havasu City; underground propane tank

– Wright, John R.: 4743 N. Tracy Lane, Kingman; electrical panel upgrade to 200 amps.

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 4116 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace 3.5 ton heat pump

– Hound Dog Excavating Inc.: 8455 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; demo-back to vacant (concurrent new septic & building)

– Jerdad Holding LLC: 3195 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; replace hot water heater and 200 square foot stucco

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 2981 W. McConnico Road, Kingman; HVAC, replace 4 ton heat pump