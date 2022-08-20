Column | Park Service called into question

My involvement with the South Cove launch ramp on Lake Mead began with what I thought would be six weeks of collecting petition signatures and an intense community meeting in Meadview. But the deeper I looked for an explanation as to why the launch ramp had not been built, the clearer the picture became about the National Park Service (NPS).

NEPA (the National Environmental Policy Act), is the statutory guide for public due process required by all federal agencies.

So, NEPA violations are a big deal; in fact, they are the facts that win lawsuits. And after multiple letters of complaint to the NPS Director in Washington (about the layer upon layer of NEPA violations), Real Change PAC finally received a response from the Acting Superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area (LMNRA).

This response was nothing more than restating the published results of the NEPA violations and declaring, “problem resolved.” And they actually had the nerve to try and spin Christie Vanover’s statements about earmarked funding and plans to build the launch ramp as “an unfortunate error in messaging.” My response was clear: attempting to gas-light your way out of this betrayal of public trust isn’t going to work.

This fight to hold the NPS accountable to their statutory responsibility is important, because these NEPA violations are more than just procedural errors. They sacrifice the South Cove Harbor community of Meadview, not because the NPS failed to build the launch ramp back in 2014 when the 2005 amended plan said it would be, but because the NPS failed to properly consider the intrinsically dependent economy of Meadview with its own environmental assessment (EA).

This inexcusable failure by the NPS isn’t a recreational issue, it’s an economic justice issue.

The PAC recently met with Mohave County Manager Sam Elters and Mohave County Economic Development and Tourism Department Director Tami Ursenbach. The purpose of this meeting was to press Mohave County to fight for the completion of the separate environmental assessment for Meadview, because this assessment can be used to support grants that will help to mitigate the economic devastation imposed uniquely on the South Cove Harbor community of Meadview by this unrelenting mega-drought.

Tami Ursenbach explained that her economic development plan includes reaching out to Mohave County communities for direct input on the needs specific to each community. In fact, the Mohave County Economic Development and Tourism Department has scheduled one such meeting in Meadview on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Meadview Civic Association. [Gina Kremper at (928) 757-0917, economic@mohave.gov]

Will the Meadview community show up? Will Mohave County fight for Meadview?

What I do know is that the NPS will not correct their NEPA violations on their own. I also know that all three of our Washington legislators have been actively engaged and involved with this launch ramp issue all along. And I know that both senator’s legislative teams are on standby, just waiting for Mohave County to reach out to them to assist in the fight to pressure NEPA compliance.

Real Change PAC will continue with the pressure for the NPS to do the job for which the agency was created, which is to properly manage the public lands that belong to us all. But, Meadview needs to show up to the “Let’s Talk! Community Meeting” on the Aug. 18 and speak up for what it needs (and does not need). And Mohave County needs to step up and fight for Meadview’s environmental assessment to be completed by the NPS.

(J’aime Morgaine of Kingman is the executive director of Real Change PAC)