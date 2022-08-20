Diet Center Tip of the Week: Invest in yourself

Do what if questions prevent you from reaching your goals?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Do you ask yourself what if I can’t stick to the program? What if I don’t lose weight? What if it’s difficult? If this is the case, start believing in yourself. Many challenges take faith. For example, think about when people go to school or accept a new job. They may have asked many “what if” questions. However, “what if” questions are usually responded to with “I will ...” answers.

People don’t usually spend their time on the job or in classes asking themselves such “what if” questions all day long. When people take on a challenge, they plan on how they’ll respond to “what if” situations. They understand that it will take time to learn and develop skills to be successful. They believe in their ability to make it through school or perform well at a new job.

The same approach can be taken towards your weight loss program. Stop worrying about what may happen and take time to plan on how you may respond to “what if” situations. Believe in yourself and your capabilities. Have faith that you can take on the weight loss challenge and succeed.

What if you are nervous about being hungry and tired of your weight-loss program?

You shouldn’t find yourself hungry and tired while trying to lose weight on your Diet Center program. Here are a few good ways to keep yourself energized:

Don’t leave home hungry. Eat a balanced breakfast before you head out for the day. Give your body’s metabolism the boost it needs. This also applies if you’re going to the grocery store, a dinner party, a special event, etc. Eat a light snack to curb your appetite so that you don’t overeat. Avoid becoming thirsty. Thirst is a sign of dehydration. Fatigue is also a sign of dehydration, which makes you tired. You may feel light-headed, dizzy, or have a headache. Aim for 64 ounces of water daily. Pick a Protein: Pick a protein source for your main meals. Protein is a filling, longer-lasting source of energy for your body. If you need something quick and convenient, consider a Diet Center Gold Premium Protein Supplement.

Keep your body fueled with appropriate, filling foods so you don’t lose energy while you lose weight.

Invest in yourself with your time. Consider investing time into physical activity to assist your weight loss efforts and improve your health.

It doesn’t take a lot of time. Five- or 10-minute periods throughout the day, adding up to 30 minutes, is beneficial. What a better way to spend your time than on activities that will help you shed pounds and strengthen your body?

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have not been successful at reaching your weight loss goals, call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

