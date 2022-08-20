Eagle Scout: Kingman Eagle Scout project benefits Mentally Ill Kids in Distress

KINGMAN – Seventeen-year-old Samuel Griffis recently became an Eagle Scout and centered his final project around the nonprofit organization Mentally Ill Kids in Distress that has benefited Kingman families, including Griffis’.

Griffis has been a Boy Scout in Troop 468 for nearly a decade and fulfilled his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout. Earning 96 merit badges, Boy Scouts has not only taught him crucial life skills, such as first aid and CPR, but also skills for autism impacts.

MIKID seemed like the perfect place to benefit from Griffis’ project. He built two picnic tables located outside the building at 2615 Beverly Ave. in Kingman, where Griffis and his family have gone for years.

The organization takes a family-centered approach to improve children’s behavioral health, according to the nonprofit’s website. It offers support and education to Arizona families and children who are experiencing mental health and behavior challenges.

“I wanted to give them something because I’ve been going to their organization for a long time,” Griffis said.

Griffis collected materials for the picnic tables that were donated by the local True Value, Home Depot and Ace Hardware. Griffis even wore the pants he painted to his interview, which had splatters of red paint scattered across the denim.

Boy Scouts selling popcorn at Walmart was Griffis’ first introduction to the group. While selling popcorn isn’t his favorite part of Boy Scouts, he was able to pursue his hobbies, such as camping and fishing.

“Camping, 100%. Just because I like to be outside,” Griffis said.

Griffis recalled his first camping trip he went on as a Boy Scout when he was 11. The trip ended with him walking barefoot in the desert because his shoes were too small. His mom, Terry Griffis, said it was a good experience because he learned to bring the proper footwear.

“I walked all the way out there for 2.5 miles … feet didn’t bother me until I came back,” Griffis said. “I ended up walking through the desert barefoot with my sleeping bag over my shoulders.”

Terry said she has enjoyed being able to watch her son and his peers grow over the years. Boy Scouts has benefited her son’s social skills, and noted he’s wonderful at teaching the younger kids.

“My favorite part is going out and doing things with him, watching him grow and being part of that,” Terry said.

From Cub Scouts all the way to an Eagle Scout, Griffis has spent 57 nights camping, hiked 52 miles and performed 126.25 hours of community service. Griffis is considering becoming a leader in the troop he grew up in when he turns 18.

Griffis is working towards his GED, and he would like to go into landscaping because he enjoys being outside and he is good at it. He also enjoys video games, coding and other skills he picked up through Boy Scouts.

Griffis said since he is certified in first aid and CPR, his parents like him to come when they go hiking and camping.

“Dad falls a lot,” Griffis said.