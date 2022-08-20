Funds approved for ADA work on Andy Devine, Lewis Kingman Park

KINGMAN — The City of Kingman will use the $406,068 Community Development Block Grant funds for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements along E. Andy Devine Avenue and around Lewis Kingman Park.

Kingman City Council approved the staff recommendation to put the money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that’s administered by the Arizona Department of Housing towards safety improvements at council’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

CDBG money can only be used to benefit low-to-moderate income people living in the Kingman City limits, to alleviate slum and blight, or to address urgent city needs.

City Financial Services Director Tina Moline said the approved project will focus on ADA barrier removals along E. Andy Devine Avenue from Johnson Avenue to Michael Street.

About 1.6 miles of Andy Devine will be targeted, and the project will encompass the Lewis Kingman Park area and provide accessibility.

“The importance of that project is of course ADA accessibility, safety to our citizens,” Moline said. “And it is an eligible (CDBG) project.”

The application deadline was Aug. 17. The funding is distributed every two years and the amount the city receives varies.

In the past, money has gone towards Boys and Girls Club renovations, housing rehabilitation, ADA restrooms and water/sewer line replacements.

In FY 2018 and FY 2020, the city used the money for ADA improvements along streets such as Andy Devine Avenue and a portion of Stockton Hill Road.

City staff is currently in the FY 2020 CDBG design process for more ADA improvements, particularly along sidewalks and driveways.

“It shouldn’t surprise you that our recommended project then is moving down that same path,” Moline said about continued ADA improvements.