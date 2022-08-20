OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Funds approved for ADA work on Andy Devine, Lewis Kingman Park

The City of Kingman will receive over $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, which will be used toward ADA improvements along Andy Devine Avenue and around Lewis Kingman Park. The park hosts tourists along with events, such as the Route 66 Fest. (Miner File photo)

The City of Kingman will receive over $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, which will be used toward ADA improvements along Andy Devine Avenue and around Lewis Kingman Park. The park hosts tourists along with events, such as the Route 66 Fest. (Miner File photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: August 20, 2022 5:36 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, August 20, 2022 5:53 PM

KINGMAN — The City of Kingman will use the $406,068 Community Development Block Grant funds for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements along E. Andy Devine Avenue and around Lewis Kingman Park.

Kingman City Council approved the staff recommendation to put the money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that’s administered by the Arizona Department of Housing towards safety improvements at council’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

CDBG money can only be used to benefit low-to-moderate income people living in the Kingman City limits, to alleviate slum and blight, or to address urgent city needs.

City Financial Services Director Tina Moline said the approved project will focus on ADA barrier removals along E. Andy Devine Avenue from Johnson Avenue to Michael Street.

About 1.6 miles of Andy Devine will be targeted, and the project will encompass the Lewis Kingman Park area and provide accessibility.

“The importance of that project is of course ADA accessibility, safety to our citizens,” Moline said. “And it is an eligible (CDBG) project.”

The application deadline was Aug. 17. The funding is distributed every two years and the amount the city receives varies.

In the past, money has gone towards Boys and Girls Club renovations, housing rehabilitation, ADA restrooms and water/sewer line replacements.

In FY 2018 and FY 2020, the city used the money for ADA improvements along streets such as Andy Devine Avenue and a portion of Stockton Hill Road.

City staff is currently in the FY 2020 CDBG design process for more ADA improvements, particularly along sidewalks and driveways.

“It shouldn’t surprise you that our recommended project then is moving down that same path,” Moline said about continued ADA improvements.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State