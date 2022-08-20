KAOL Middle School holds new sock collection drive

KINGMAN – For Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School, the season of giving begins in August with a sock drive.

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 22, the school is asking people to donate new socks that will be sent to local organizations. According to KAOL educator Judy Perrine, the goal is to collect 500 pairs of socks in various sizes.

People can make their donations at Kingman Academy Middle School at 3269 Harrison St. in Kingman. The last day to donate is Thursday, Aug. 25.



“The community has been very supportive of Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School throughout the years. We would like to give back to the community by holding a sock drive to help those in need,” Perrine said. “This is also another opportunity for our students to learn and show empathy for others less fortunate.”

Recipients of socks include Cornerstone Mission, the Arizona Youth Partnership and other local organizations. Perrine said the drive is an easy way for the community to get involved and help people in a simple way. Socks of all sizes and materials are welcome, as long as they’re new.

“Socks are the number one requested item the least donated at shelters. We will be collecting brand new socks of all sizes,” Perrine said.