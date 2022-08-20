OFFERS
Letter | Way to go Safeway

Originally Published: August 20, 2022 5:24 p.m.

I want to compliment the Safeway stores here in Kingman.

Today was the first day I had shopped since the Safeway store I usually visit lost part of its roof over the weekend.

I had wondered how the large staff from the affected store was going to manage. Well, today I discovered the entire staff had been integrated into the needs of the remaining Safeway store.

When I shopped today at this alternate Safeway, I found my shopping experience a very satisfying one. The store was obviously extra busy but there was almost a sense of celebration in the "air." It seemed to me that there was a true feeling of appreciation being communicated.

I celebrate the consideration given to continue to serve the community, customers and employees during the time Kingman is reduced to one Safeway shopping experience.

Joyce Mollenhauer

Kingman

