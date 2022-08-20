Life jacket exchange scheduled

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, will host a life jacket exchange from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the London Bridge Beach Stage in Lake Havasu City at 1340 N. McCulloch Boulevard.

Participants can exchange their worn, torn or otherwise unserviceable life jacket for a new vest-style life jacket at no charge, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Orange type 2 life jackets will not be accepted. Life jackets are exchanged on a first-come, first-served basis and supplies are limited.