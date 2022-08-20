Mohave County Profile: Medina serves as assistant to Gould

KINGMAN – Any assistant to a Mohave County Supervisor knows that when taking the job it will be a full plate of work. That’s certainly true for Valerie Medina, who is the assistant to District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould. He is also the current Chairman of the Board and has more on his own plate than usual.

Both divide their time between offices in Fort Mohave and Lake Havasu City. Medina says she usually spends three days in Fort Mohave and two in Lake Havasu City (The district includes Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores, Yucca and northern Lake Havasu City.)

Medina was born in Denver, but raised in nearby Westminster, Colorado. She worked for the City of Westminster from 2005 through 2017, first as a court clerk and then as the executive assistant in the city manager’s office where she had the pleasure of working for Mayor Herb Atchison. She said she loved working for him. “He is really a good man.”

However, the cold, snowy climate proved to be too much and in February, 2017, Medina’s family decided to leave it all behind and moved to Fort Mohave. Ah, it made much more sense, career-wise as well. She soon began working for the Mohave County Superior Court. She says that working at the court was tough, “it can be a rough place.”

So, a year later, when an opportunity arose in the Mohave County Assessor’s and Recorder’s office for an office specialist, she applied. Medina has worked in the Bullhead City Assessor’s Office where she recorded documents and provided office support.



In May of 2021, she went to work for Gould. It all happened quickly. She interviewed with him and 24 hours later, she had a new job and title. Medina has high regard for him and the tasks he has given her. She has been assisting him especially with his American Rescue Plan Act Disbursement program, which allowed residents of District 5 to apply for a $165 check per person for COVID-19 relief. That project has resulted in 1,484 checks sent out for a total of $475,695 disbursed to district 5 residents.

Now, the big ARPA check project is ending and Medina goes back to work on other projects with plenty of research. She says: “I love doing research, so I’m looking forward to getting back into it.” She says she also loves getting constituents “to the right person quickly.” She knows it can be highly frustrating going from one call to another in the county system.

Outside of work, Medina and her husband, Chip, have 27-year-old twins, who currently reside in Glendale, Arizona. One is a pipefitter with the Pipe Fitter’s Union and the other is a full-service mechanic at Big O Tires. They also have a pretty funny kid, an 11-year-old daughter, who currently wants to be an architect. However, Medina says she might even have a greater success as a top notch comedian.

Medina adds that her husband is director of operations at a local non-profit thrift store and, to round out a full household, they have three dogs. One is a chihuahua, one is an American Bully, and the third is a mix of a Bully and a lab. Medina adds: “I would want to live in a house without dogs.”

In her personal time, Medina loves to watch and laugh at TV comedies, but, recently really enjoyed the action series “Terminal List.”



Going out, she enjoys the music of Dirty Heads, a reggae rock band from Huntington Beach. Speaking of laughing, she says that besides her comic daughter, the serious Chairman Gould seen presiding at board meetings, has a great sense of humor. “That’s part of the enjoyment of working with him.”

Medina envisions living in Mohave County 10 or more years from now. She says: “We are so happy to be here, enjoying a slower paced life than before, surrounded by incredible water and the beautiful desert.”