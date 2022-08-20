Oatman Wild West Days Sept. 3
Originally Published: August 20, 2022 5:14 p.m.
Updated as of Saturday, August 20, 2022 5:52 PM
OATMAN – Oatman’s inaugural Wild West Days will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, in downtown Oatman.
There will be kids games, gun fights, hat and beard contests, a chili cook off, and a Best-Dressed Western contest with random prizes awarded by shops on Saturday and Sunday.
Call 928-234-7335 for more information on event locations and times.
