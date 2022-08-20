Rants and Raves | August 21, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

City of Kingman receives positive reviews on scooter rental program – No complaints? Not true. I filed a complaint, and I know of two other people who filed. Riders go down the street the wrong way. A Jeep was damaged after being hit in front of the wine bar.

Response to “Miner should stop partisan rants” – The ranter should research before sending a rant. The “Kingman Boomers” was an organization that raised funds for Kingman’s fireworks display, when the City of Kingman lacked funds. These volunteers worked hard to provide us with this gift.

Do you know where your children are? I’ve seen rocks thrown through windows, a house covered with mud being thrown, and my own annual flowers ripped out of my containers and thrown in the street. Unsupervised children can be destructive!

Giuliani facing Grand Jury in 2020 Georgia election probe – Trump’s desperate attempts the story says? What a joke! Sorry, it’s the left that is absolutely desperate to keep Trump from running and winning yet again. It’s a necessity that Merrick Garland be prosecuted for this abuse of power.

Murkowski advances in Alaska – Primary winners are important but immaterial if they lose in General Elections. I’m afraid many of Trump’s picks will not win in General. I didn’t vote for them in the Arizona Primary Election, but I will in the General Election. Sadly, it may be a lost cause.