OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | August 21, 2022

Originally Published: August 20, 2022 5:25 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

City of Kingman receives positive reviews on scooter rental program – No complaints? Not true. I filed a complaint, and I know of two other people who filed. Riders go down the street the wrong way. A Jeep was damaged after being hit in front of the wine bar.

Response to “Miner should stop partisan rants” – The ranter should research before sending a rant. The “Kingman Boomers” was an organization that raised funds for Kingman’s fireworks display, when the City of Kingman lacked funds. These volunteers worked hard to provide us with this gift.

Do you know where your children are? I’ve seen rocks thrown through windows, a house covered with mud being thrown, and my own annual flowers ripped out of my containers and thrown in the street. Unsupervised children can be destructive!

Giuliani facing Grand Jury in 2020 Georgia election probe – Trump’s desperate attempts the story says? What a joke! Sorry, it’s the left that is absolutely desperate to keep Trump from running and winning yet again. It’s a necessity that Merrick Garland be prosecuted for this abuse of power.

Murkowski advances in Alaska – Primary winners are important but immaterial if they lose in General Elections. I’m afraid many of Trump’s picks will not win in General. I didn’t vote for them in the Arizona Primary Election, but I will in the General Election. Sadly, it may be a lost cause.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State