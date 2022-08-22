Chance of rain returns to the forecast for the Kingman area on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

KINGMAN – After a day of sunny skies on Monday, Aug. 22, the threat of thunderstorms will return to the Kingman area starting Tuesday afternoon, when these is a 20% chance of monsoonal thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

Likewise there will be a chance of thunderstorms or showers every day in the remaining six days of the forecast through Sunday, Aug. 28.

High temperatures will range from 96 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 91 degrees on Thursday, Aug. 25. Overnight lows will be in the high 60s or low 70s.

There was no rain recorded at the NWS reporting station at Kingman Airport from Friday through Monday morning. A total of 4.52 inches of precipitation have fallen at the airport this year.