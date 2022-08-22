OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

DPS: Arizona trooper uses his SUV to stop wrong-way driver

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 22, 2022 9:16 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A state trooper used his unmarked SUV to stop a wrong-way driver on a Tempe freeway Sunday, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said calls came in around 4:30 a.m. that there was someone driving a sedan the wrong way on Interstate 10.

Authorities believe a 22-year-old man was driving impaired and going southbound in the northbound lanes.

DPS said the trooper “made the courageous decision to collide with the vehicle, successfully bringing it to a stop.”

The trooper and the other driver were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries and DPS said the wrong-way driver likely will face charges.

His name wasn’t immediately released and DPS didn’t identify the trooper involved.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State