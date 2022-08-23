OFFERS
ADOT seeks federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange

The Arizona Department of Transportation has applied for a $73 million federal matching grant to pay for the bridge portions of the West Kingman Traffic Interchange, which will connect U.S. 93 and Interstate 40 as part of the new Interstate 11. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 23, 2022 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange.

The interchange will provide a free-flowing connection between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40. The grant would cover nearly half of construction costs, according to an ADOT news release.

US 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman is designated as the future Interstate 11. The West Kingman Traffic Interchange will help lay the foundation for the future interstate that would connect Phoenix and Las Vegas.

With the grant, ADOT will be able to move funds to address other transportation needs while ensuring the construction of the much-needed West Kingman Traffic Interchange goes forward as planned.

If the grant is awarded, the money would be added to state-matching funds and other federal funds to cover the estimated $160.7 million cost of construction. The grant is funded under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program and would cover the bridge improvement portion of the new interchange.

The West Kingman Traffic Interchange will alleviate the bottleneck at the intersection of Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 in Kingman.

Construction is planned to begin in 2024. The I-40 and US 93 area have regional and national economic significance due to the amount of goods that pass through the area, ADOT noted.

The traffic interchange will improve safety, reduce travel times and improve reliability for people and freight moving between the metropolitan areas of Phoenix and Las Vegas by establishing a seamless freeway connection.

