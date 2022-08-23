Arizona Department of Education to give grants for classroom resources to 8,300 Arizona teachers

PHOENIX – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman has announced that the Arizona Department of Education will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help PreK-12 public school educators get classroom resources through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding platform.

“The collaboration between ADE and DonorsChoose will provide teachers with up to $600 in funding for their projects, empowering them to support student academic success with classroom resources. This money will fund projects for over 8,300 Arizona public school teachers,” ADE wrote in a news release.

Forty percent of the $5 million will be earmarked for teachers working in one of Arizona’s 13 more-rural counties, with 60% going to educators working in Maricopa and Pima counties. Earlier this year, ADE partnered with DonorsChoose to allocate $14 million to 15,446 Arizona teachers at over 1,600 schools.

“After the last few deeply challenging school years, Arizona educators and students need all the support we can give them,” Hoffman said. “After the overwhelmingly positive response from teachers and students to our first round of funding, it was an easy decision to allocate additional classroom funds to teachers as they begin the new school year.

Hoffman said that with dedicated funds available to the state’s rural classrooms, “we’re positive teachers and students in all corners of our state will benefit from this opportunity.”

All Arizona public school educators teaching Pre-K through 12th-grade students are eligible. Educators can request classroom resources, including but not limited to supplies, technology and instructional materials.

ADE began funding eligible requests on a first-come, first-served basis on Aug. 22 as long as funding is available. Educators can learn how to create an eligible DonorsChoose project by visiting www.azed.gov/teachergrants.