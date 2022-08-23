OFFERS
Blood drives slated for Kingman

Blood drives will be held next week at Lee Williams and Kingman High School. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 23, 2022 4:01 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 23, 2022 6:28 PM

KINGMAN – A community blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at Lee Williams High School at 400 Grandview Ave. in downtown Kingman on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Another drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Kingman High School auxiliary gym at 4182 N. Bank St. in Kingman on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

According to Vitalant blood services, all blood types are needed to help alleviate a shortage, especially types O positive and O negative.

Teens as young as 16 can donate with parental permission. To donate, register at http://donors.vitalant.org.

