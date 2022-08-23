Chance of rain returns to Kingman area

KINGMAN – After several days of mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22-23, the threat of thunderstorms returned to the Kingman area Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Wednesday night there will be a 50% chance of monsoonal thunderstorms or showers, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

Likewise there will be a chance of thunderstorms or showers every day for the next five days of the forecast through Sunday, Aug. 28.

There’s also a 50% chance of monsoonal moisture on Wednesday, and a 20% chance that night. The chance of precipitation is 50% on Thursday, 40% Thursday night, and 30% on Friday.

High temperatures will range from be in the low- and mid-90s during the forecast period, with overnight lows in the high 60s or low 70s.

There was no rain recorded at the NWS reporting station at Kingman Airport from Saturday through Tuesday morning. A total of 4.52 inches of precipitation have fallen at the airport since Jan. 1.