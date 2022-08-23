OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Chance of rain returns to Kingman area

Patrick McBrayer took this photo of a double rainbow over the Hualapai Mountains from the Lazy Y-U Subdivision on Thursday, Aug. 18. There is a chance of rain and rainbows in the Kingman area every day through the National Weather Service’s six-day forecast period starting Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Courtesy photo by Patrick McBrayer)

Patrick McBrayer took this photo of a double rainbow over the Hualapai Mountains from the Lazy Y-U Subdivision on Thursday, Aug. 18. There is a chance of rain and rainbows in the Kingman area every day through the National Weather Service’s six-day forecast period starting Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Courtesy photo by Patrick McBrayer)

Originally Published: August 23, 2022 5:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – After several days of mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22-23, the threat of thunderstorms returned to the Kingman area Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Wednesday night there will be a 50% chance of monsoonal thunderstorms or showers, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

Likewise there will be a chance of thunderstorms or showers every day for the next five days of the forecast through Sunday, Aug. 28.

There’s also a 50% chance of monsoonal moisture on Wednesday, and a 20% chance that night. The chance of precipitation is 50% on Thursday, 40% Thursday night, and 30% on Friday.

High temperatures will range from be in the low- and mid-90s during the forecast period, with overnight lows in the high 60s or low 70s.

There was no rain recorded at the NWS reporting station at Kingman Airport from Saturday through Tuesday morning. A total of 4.52 inches of precipitation have fallen at the airport since Jan. 1.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State