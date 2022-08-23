OFFERS
Kingman Fire Department awarded accreditation

The Kingman Fire Department has achieved Accredited Agency status with the Commission of Fire Accreditation International. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 23, 2022 3:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI).

According to a news release, the fire department met all of the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program and is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. Kingman is one of 13 cities in Arizona to be awarded this status.

Kingman Fire Chief Jack Yeager said: “This achievement of Accredited Agency status demonstrates the commitment of KFD to provide the highest quality of service to our community. We have also been able to use the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the services we provided.”

The CFAI process is voluntary and provides an agency with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally, and then works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their completed self-assessment, the release explained.

“CFAI is dedicated to assisting the fire and emergency service agencies throughout the world in achieving excellence through self-assessment and accreditation to provide continuous quality improvement and the enhancement of service delivery to their communities,” the news release said.

