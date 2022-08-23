Kingman Regional Medical Center hires nurse practitioner

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes Kim Brown, FNP-C to practice at KRMC Primary Care Santa Rosa.

As a family nurse practitioner, Brown sees patients of all ages for acute conditions, wellness checks, regular screenings and chronic disease management.

Brown became a nurse in 2013. She provided care for patients in KRMC’s medical-surgical unit before deciding to continue her nursing education. She obtained both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University and became certified as a nurse practitioner in 2021.

As a Kingman native, Brown is familiar with the unique health concerns of patients in this area. “I grew up here, and my entire career has been focused on helping my community,” she said.

In her role at KRMC Primary Care, Brown will advocate for her patients’ health and use her clinical expertise to support their wellness goals.