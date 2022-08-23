Meadview residents air concerns

MEADVIEW – Last Thursday, the head of the Mohave County Economic Development Department, Tami Ursenbach, facilitated a public meeting at the Meadview Civic Center in Meadview to discuss issues with members of the community.

With over 40 residents in attendance, along with Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, many ideas were shared as to what residents wanted to see happen in the Meadview area and what their concerns were.

Concerns about health care, law enforcement, community improvements including a park and trail, and obtaining a grant for a generator for the Meadview Civic Association’s building in case of an emergency, were all discussed. A mobile health clinic was also brought up and it was addressed by Dr. Chad Hensley, head of the Mohave County Health Department, who also attended. More than 1,000 residents live in Meadview.

Another concern that came often was the lack of a launch ramp at South Cove and how it is affecting Meadview.

Lake Mead and water recreation has long been the lifeblood of Meadview. Tourists and residents alike spend a lot of time and money utilizing the lake for recreational boating, including water skiing, jet skiing and fishing.

However, the lake level had dropped to unprecedented levels and launching watercraft of any size has been problematic at times.

The recent monsoon rains have caused the lake level to actual rise. According to some sources the water level in the lake has risen about 18 inches.

As far as launching at South Cove Point is concerned, water levels at this time are just about perfect for all sizes of watercraft. NPS has done grading work on the roads to South Cove Point and brought in fill to improve the launch area.

While the launch situation was identified as one of the top concerns of those Meadview residents at the meeting, it is not a concern that Mohave County alone can solve.

Lake Mead is managed by the National Park Service. The water, however, is under the control of the Bureau of Reclamation.

Justin Pattison, the NPS superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, explained in an interview that until the lake levels stabilize, there are no plans to put a dock on the launch facility at South Cove.

“I think we would be willing to discuss it (dock installation) with the state, but don’t forget current water level projections for next year at 1,015 feet deep, and Reclamation said in a phone call that it could go below 1,000 feet if states don’t act and we have another low snowpack winter.

It is no secret that Lake Mead is being sacrificed by authorities to keep water flowing through Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell, and to make sure water deliveries are being made to downstream users. That will continue to happen.

The Lake Mead launch situation isn’t going to be resolved soon. That will take a lot of money and participation by many agencies including Mohave County, the State of Arizona and the federal government, which will all have to work together.