Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 24
Mohave County records 1st suspected case of monkeypox

The monkeypox virus is pictured. (Adobe image)

The monkeypox virus is pictured. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 23, 2022 6:18 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 23, 2022 6:28 PM

KINGMAN – Mohave County appears to have recorded its first case of monkeypox.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) and the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Tuesday, Aug. 23 a “presumptive positive case” of monkeypox in a Mohave County resident.

Coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform confirmatory testing is now occurring.

“The individual did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home. The MCDPH has investigated and conducted contact tracing related to this case, and no additional cases have been identified at this time,” the county wrote in a news release.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores, bodily fluids. It also spreads from contact with objects or fabrics used by someone who has monkeypox, from sexual contact, or from prolonged face-to-face contact, health officials said.

To protect yourself against monkeypox, avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people with a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Also avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used, and wash your hands often.

“The risk of getting monkeypox is low in Mohave County. People with unknown rashes or lesions should contact their health care provider for an assessment and avoid sex or being intimate during that time,” the news release advised.

Monkeypox is a disease that causes symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes, followed by development of a rash. The rash often begins on the face or mouth and then spreads to other parts of the body, sometimes including genitalia.

The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. Most people who contract monkeypox will have mild illness, health officials explained.

People who are immunocompromised, young children, and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and those with certain skin conditions, may be more at risk for severe illness. Individuals who test positive for monkeypox should follow the treatment and prevention recommendations of their health care provider and the MCDPH.

There have been 44,503 cases worldwide since the outbreak began, including 15,909 in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

