Third time’s a charm: Kingman veteran receives tiny home

Randy Rutherford is the third veteran to receive a tiny home through the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council with the help of partners and grant funding. JAVC hopes to continue providing tiny homes for veterans. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/ Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: August 23, 2022 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Military veteran Randy Rutherford is preparing to move into his new tiny house, and his favorite feature are the steps leading up to the porch.

After experiencing homelessness, Rutherford said that he was excited to be chosen to live in the third tiny house created by the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council with help from the Geo Group, Kingman Elks and grant funding from the Hallie Foundation.

“They really helped me along and I’ve seen the other vets they’ve helped,” Rutherford said. “I’m just so appreciative that they’re available for us and they really take care of us veterans.”

President of JAVC Pat Farrell said the project started out with a donated trailer that has turned into three tiny homes for veterans in the program. Farrell said they are hoping to squeeze a fourth home out of grant funding. He hopes the tiny houses can be redistributed as veterans move on.

Each tiny home is unique, so each veteran can create their own space. Rutherford’s home consists of a kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom. Furniture for the home is provided by the Elks Lodge “Welcome Home Kits” that provides the veterans with their household essentials.

“They’re all going to be a little different,” Farrell said. “They’re not cookie cutter.”

Rutherford’s kitchen has a fridge, stove and sink adjacent to the table seated next to the window. The shower is also slightly larger than the showers of the two other tiny homes.

In a previous interview with The Miner, Farrell said veterans make up 13% of the Mohave County population, so ensuring housing and support is essential. JAVC also has to understand why an individual is homeless in the first place, and that’s why mental health, substance abuse and debt are also addressed.

Farrell said when selecting a tiny house recipient, JAVC staff makes recommendations. Age, physical health, income and more are also aspects staff looks into.

Rutherford is scheduled to move in by the end of this week once his home is moved to its RV park. The porch will have to be transported separately.

“I’ve been in the program for a short time and they really helped me along from sleeping out in the desert to here. And now I’m getting a new home,” Rutherford said.

