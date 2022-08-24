OFFERS
Manzanita Elementary has soft lockdown, no threat found

Manzanita Elementary School went into a temporary “soft lockdown” the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 24, but an investigation showed that no risk or threat was present. An entrance to the school is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 24, 2022 2:46 p.m.

KINGMAN — Manzanita Elementary School went into a temporary “soft lockdown” Wednesday morning, but no risk or threat was present.

According to the school’s Facebook page, at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 24, the school went into a temporary soft lockdown while administrators and Kingman Police Department officers questioned a person who felt the school may be unsafe.

No direct threat to the school was made. Out of an abundance of caution, staff thoroughly investigated the perceived threat. Classes continued as normal, but doors remained locked and monitored.

KPD investigated and confirmed no threats were present.

