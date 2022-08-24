Manzanita Elementary has soft lockdown, no threat found

KINGMAN — Manzanita Elementary School went into a temporary “soft lockdown” Wednesday morning, but no risk or threat was present.

According to the school’s Facebook page, at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 24, the school went into a temporary soft lockdown while administrators and Kingman Police Department officers questioned a person who felt the school may be unsafe.

No direct threat to the school was made. Out of an abundance of caution, staff thoroughly investigated the perceived threat. Classes continued as normal, but doors remained locked and monitored.

KPD investigated and confirmed no threats were present.