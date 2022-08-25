Allegedly drunk man drives into family’s home; no injuries reported

KINGMAN — Kingman Police Department arrested Christopher J. Corlis, 47, of Kingman, on three felony charges of endangerment and three misdemeanor charges of DUI.

According to a KPD news release, on Sunday, Aug. 21 at around 9:30 a.m. Corlis was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle after allegedly crashing into a home on the 2200 block of Kingman Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Corlis showed signs of extreme impairment, according to law enforcement. The investigation determined that Corlis was the driver of a white in color Ford SUV that had been southbound on Kingman Avenue, near the intersection of Pasadena Ave. Corlis’ vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a trailer and an outbuilding on the property.

Corlis then allegedly attempted to drive away when he crashed into the main house. Corlis then backed up and according to law enforcement attempted to drive away when the vehicle crashed into a fence, becoming disabled.



Corlis, who initially did not cooperate with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident. He was not injured. His breath/blood alcohol level was above .330%, police said.

The crash caused major damage to the home, causing the wall to collapse into the home and creating a large hole. The home was occupied at the time of the crash by a 29-year-old mother and her two children, ages six and eight, who were not injured.



Corlis was medically cleared and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.