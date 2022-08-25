CDL career fair slated at Mohave Community College on Saturday
Updated as of Thursday, August 25, 2022 4:29 PM
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will host the second CDL Career Fair along with Phoenix Truck Driving School.
The career fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingman campus on 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 900.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to local employers and apply for jobs on-the-spot.
According to MCC, school advisers will also be available to answer questions and Arizona@Work will be on-site to discuss financing. RSVP by emailing jeff_sroka@hdsdrivers.com or call 928-212-8187.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: