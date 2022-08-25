OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

CDL career fair slated at Mohave Community College on Saturday

Mohave Community College, in collaboration with Phoenix Truck Driving School, will hold a CDL Career Fair in Building 900 on the Kingman campus at 1871 Jagerson Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. (Miner file photo)

Mohave Community College, in collaboration with Phoenix Truck Driving School, will hold a CDL Career Fair in Building 900 on the Kingman campus at 1871 Jagerson Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 25, 2022 3:29 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 25, 2022 4:29 PM

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will host the second CDL Career Fair along with Phoenix Truck Driving School.

The career fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingman campus on 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 900.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to local employers and apply for jobs on-the-spot.

According to MCC, school advisers will also be available to answer questions and Arizona@Work will be on-site to discuss financing. RSVP by emailing jeff_sroka@hdsdrivers.com or call 928-212-8187.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State