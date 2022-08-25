CDL career fair slated at Mohave Community College on Saturday

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will host the second CDL Career Fair along with Phoenix Truck Driving School.

The career fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingman campus on 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 900.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to local employers and apply for jobs on-the-spot.

According to MCC, school advisers will also be available to answer questions and Arizona@Work will be on-site to discuss financing. RSVP by emailing jeff_sroka@hdsdrivers.com or call 928-212-8187.