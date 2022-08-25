OFFERS
City of Kingman offices closed Labor Day

Mohave County and City of Kingman offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. The Kingman City Complex is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 25, 2022 3:33 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 25, 2022 4:28 PM

KINGMAN – City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day.

According to a city news release, there will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday. Monday and Tuesday. Customers should put their cans out one day late. Kingman Area Regional Transit services will also not be available Monday.

