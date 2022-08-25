City of Kingman offices closed Labor Day
Originally Published: August 25, 2022 3:33 p.m.
Updated as of Thursday, August 25, 2022 4:28 PM
KINGMAN – City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day.
According to a city news release, there will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday. Monday and Tuesday. Customers should put their cans out one day late. Kingman Area Regional Transit services will also not be available Monday.
