OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free STD tests available

Free vouchers for STD testing are available at GetTestedAZ.org. (Adobe image)

Free vouchers for STD testing are available at GetTestedAZ.org. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 25, 2022 3:27 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizonans aged 13 and up now have access to vouchers for free testing for three common sexually transmitted infections: syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The program is a joint effort of Sonora Quest Laboratories and Aunt Rita’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of and suffering from HIV and AIDS.

Patients will receive their results via email, along with resources for treatment and education on preventive actions.

Minors who receive a positive result can request access to treatment without consent from a guardian, according to a Sonora Quest news release.

Simply go to GetTestedAZ.org to receive a voucher and find free, convenient test locations at a participating Sonora Quest patient service center.

Arizonans aged 18 and older are also eligible to obtain a free HIV test, the release said

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are sexually active get tested for STIs regularly, even if they don’t present symptoms. Persons who are sexually active or sharing needles for injection drug use should be tested at least annually.

“The partnership between Aunt Rita’s and Sonora Quest reduces the barriers to testing and supports the overall goal of the Arizona Department of Health Services to have 90% of all people who are HIV positive to know their status,” said Jimmy Thomason, the executive director of Aunt Rita’s Foundation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State