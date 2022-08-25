Free STD tests available

PHOENIX – Arizonans aged 13 and up now have access to vouchers for free testing for three common sexually transmitted infections: syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The program is a joint effort of Sonora Quest Laboratories and Aunt Rita’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of and suffering from HIV and AIDS.

Patients will receive their results via email, along with resources for treatment and education on preventive actions.

Minors who receive a positive result can request access to treatment without consent from a guardian, according to a Sonora Quest news release.

Simply go to GetTestedAZ.org to receive a voucher and find free, convenient test locations at a participating Sonora Quest patient service center.

Arizonans aged 18 and older are also eligible to obtain a free HIV test, the release said

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are sexually active get tested for STIs regularly, even if they don’t present symptoms. Persons who are sexually active or sharing needles for injection drug use should be tested at least annually.

“The partnership between Aunt Rita’s and Sonora Quest reduces the barriers to testing and supports the overall goal of the Arizona Department of Health Services to have 90% of all people who are HIV positive to know their status,” said Jimmy Thomason, the executive director of Aunt Rita’s Foundation.