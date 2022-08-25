OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 25
Kingman man accused of child molestation

Originally Published: August 25, 2022 3:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dakota Martin Rambo, 24, of Kingman was arrested on allegations that he molested his 6-year-old child.

According to a Kingman Police Department press release, Rambo has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor and molestation of a child, both class two felonies.

The investigation began on May, 21 after KPD detectives were contacted by investigators of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office when they learned about allegations of sexual abuse of the 6-year-old female that allegedly occurred in the jurisdiction of KPD.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the allegations of sexual abuse and molestation occurred earlier in the year, when the victim was 5 years old.

KPD investigators, working with Arizona Department of Child Safety investigators, submitted the case investigation to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

Rambo, who is the father of the victim, was subsequently indicted and has been charged with the felony counts.

