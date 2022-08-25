Mohave Community College enrollment numbers are up 10% in fall semester

KINGMAN – Monday, Aug. 22 was back to school for students at Mohave Community College, with returning students continuing their higher education journey and new students taking the first step to earn their degree and/or certificate.



According to a news release from MCC, enrollment is up this semester by roughly 10% with approximately 4,000 students taking classes across all campuses, as well as online and live remote via Zoom. Many students are still signing up for classes that will begin later in September and October.



There are also approximately 700 high school students taking college credits through the MCC dual enrollment partnership with area high school districts.

“The start of the semester is always a fun time for the faculty and staff at MCC. We are happy to see more students returning and all the new students starting their educational journey with us,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said. “The pandemic has been tough for everyone, but this is a great sign people are ready to get back to improving their lives through higher education and workforce training at the College.”



Those who missed the deadline to enroll before the first fall semester classes started on Aug. 22 can still sign up for 12-week courses that begin Sept. 12. The college’s eight-week courses begin Oct. 17. MCC is among the most affordable community colleges in Arizona with a low cost of $81 per credit hour.

Students returning to class on Monday said they are excited for the fall semester and all the college events, leadership opportunities and other activities.



Le Ann Flores Gomez, a liberal arts student at the Lake Havasu City campus, said she is “excited to be involved in Student Activities Council and get to know more students during events and on campus.”



Dustin Gabler has taken classes before on the Kingman campus, and this semester he is studying to be a physical therapist assistant, a program which is based on the Lake Havasu City campus.



“With the new environment and new faces, I was slightly nervous for the new year but everyone I met is very friendly and outgoing, even being on the new campus, it felt like home with positivity and energy,” Gabler said. “From the instructors to the students, you definitely get the feeling that we’re all here to invest ourselves in a great year.”

