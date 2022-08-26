Law enforcement seeking assistance in locating missing Kingman girl

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating runaway Cerenity Michelle Jessen, 13, of the Kingman area.

According to a news release from MCSO, she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at her home in the 3900block of Nicole Avenue. Jessen is bald but wears a wig with long brown hair. She has brown eyes, is five feet tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She wears glasses, but it is not known what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessen is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.

